Left Menu

Delhi's New Leadership: Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's meeting with NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar highlights Gupta's new leadership role. Rahatkar expressed her pride and support for Gupta's tenure, emphasizing the expected development in Delhi under Gupta's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:17 IST
Delhi's New Leadership: Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, visited the residence of NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday. The meeting underscored Gupta's new role in leading the capital.

Rahatkar took to Twitter to convey her congratulations. She expressed a deep sense of pride and affection as a colleague assumes the significant office of Delhi's Chief Minister.

Rahatkar extended her best wishes for Gupta's successful tenure, highlighting the anticipated development of Delhi under Gupta's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025