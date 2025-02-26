Delhi's New Leadership: Rekha Gupta Takes the Helm

Delhi's newly appointed Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, visited the residence of NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar on Wednesday. The meeting underscored Gupta's new role in leading the capital.

Rahatkar took to Twitter to convey her congratulations. She expressed a deep sense of pride and affection as a colleague assumes the significant office of Delhi's Chief Minister.

Rahatkar extended her best wishes for Gupta's successful tenure, highlighting the anticipated development of Delhi under Gupta's leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

(With inputs from agencies.)