Political Upheaval: Nationalist Leader Calin Georgescu Under Investigation

Romanian prosecutors have launched a criminal investigation against Calin Georgescu, the far-right candidate who led in last year's canceled presidential election. Accusations against Georgescu include promoting antisemitism and forming a hate organization, as tensions rise over the election's annulment due to suspected Russian meddling.

Georgescu vehemently denies any wrongdoing, accusing the Romanian government of employing 'Bolshevik' tactics to thwart his political aspirations. His supporters gathered in Bucharest, voicing their discontent outside the prosecutors' headquarters, emphasizing national unity and prompting some ultranationalist parliament members to join the protest.

A sweeping raid on 47 locations linked to Georgescu revealed weapons and cash stashes, intensifying the controversy. U.S. figures, including Elon Musk, have criticized Romania for nullifying the election, raising questions about the country's commitment to democratic principles as global scrutiny mounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)