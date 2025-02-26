Statues, Scandals, and Political Spats: The Malviya Nagar Controversy
A political dispute has erupted in Malviya Nagar over a damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay accused AAP's former MLA Somnath Bharti of negligence. AAP countered, accusing BJP of disrespecting revered figures by removing their portraits from government offices, alleging political manipulation.
A political storm has brewed over the damaged statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Malviya Nagar. The controversy began when BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay accused former AAP MLA Somnath Bharti of neglecting the statue's maintenance.
Upadhyay, who recently secured the Malviya Nagar seat, highlighted that the statue remained in disrepair for three years. AAP, however, fired back by accusing the BJP of removing portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar from Delhi government offices, a move they claim illustrates BJP's disregard.
The BJP countered these accusations by labeling them as AAP's attempt to distract from ongoing corruption allegations. This dispute adds to a series of political clashes between the two parties, stirring public interest and debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
