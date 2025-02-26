Left Menu

Political Power Play: Merkel's Successor Meets Macron

Germany's prospective chancellor, Friedrich Merz, plans to meet French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss coalition-building and future EU relations. The meeting comes following Merz's conservative party's election success, positioning him to influence Germany and the EU's diplomatic landscape.

  • Germany

Germany's possible future leader, Friedrich Merz, is set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron for a strategic dinner meeting on Wednesday, according to a report by the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper.

Merz is positioning to form a coalition with the Social Democrats following his party's victory in Sunday's parliamentary elections. As chancellor, he is likely to play a critical role in defining Germany's domestic and international policies.

Meanwhile, Macron, after his recent Washington discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump, has been briefing EU leaders on those talks' outcomes earlier on Wednesday.

