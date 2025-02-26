Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Merz's Parliamentary Inquiry

Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz is under fire for a controversial parliamentary filing questioning the political neutrality of German civil society groups, drawing criticism from potential coalition partners. The move has sparked debate over government funding and neutrality of organizations like 'Grandmas against the Right' and Correctiv.

Updated: 26-02-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:16 IST
Germany's potential new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, faces backlash over a contentious set of parliamentary questions that critics view as a challenge to German civil society's integrity.

Merz, a conservative figure expected to lead an upcoming coalition, inquired about the political impartiality of various civil groups, sparking tension. His actions echo moves by the Trump administration against civil society funding and have unsettled European political parties and NGOs.

With criticism from the Social Democrats and other parties, Merz's strategy has been likened to far-right tactics, questioning the balance between political dialogue and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

