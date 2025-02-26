Controversy Erupts Over Merz's Parliamentary Inquiry

Germany's potential new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, faces backlash over a contentious set of parliamentary questions that critics view as a challenge to German civil society's integrity.

Merz, a conservative figure expected to lead an upcoming coalition, inquired about the political impartiality of various civil groups, sparking tension. His actions echo moves by the Trump administration against civil society funding and have unsettled European political parties and NGOs.

With criticism from the Social Democrats and other parties, Merz's strategy has been likened to far-right tactics, questioning the balance between political dialogue and democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)