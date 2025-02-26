Amit Shah Praises Sadhguru at Maha Shivratri for Environmental and Spiritual Endeavors
Union Home Minister Amit Shah commended Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev for his Save Soil campaign and Yoga promotion during Maha Shivratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu. Shah called Sadhguru a 'national treasure' and highlighted the blend of science and spirituality in his teachings, acknowledging PM Modi's role in globalizing Yoga.
During the Maha Shivratri celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of the Isha Foundation, for his dedicated efforts to protect the environment through the 'Save Soil campaign'. The campaign aims to address the soil crisis and enhance its health. Shah praised Sadhguru as a national treasure for his role in promoting Yoga, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global initiative, International Yoga Day.
Speaking at the event, Shah recalled his association with the Save Soil campaign and Sadhguru's impactful environmental message. He described Sadhguru's work in integrating Yoga with spirituality through the symbol of Adiyogi, while noting PM Modi's international influence in celebrating Yoga. Shah also reflected on the spectacular and indescribable Maha Shivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre.
Shah further highlighted the scientific grounding of Sadhguru's teachings, dispelling any notion of superstition in meditation practices. He addressed the gathering with an apology for not speaking Tamil in the backdrop of the language debate, while expressing gratitude for participating in the Maha Shivratri festivities at Sadhguru's invitation. The event at the Isha Yoga Centre featured religious ceremonies and continued through the night.
