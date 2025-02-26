Ukraine's Strategic Minerals Deal with the U.S.: A Step Toward Security Guarantees?

Ukraine announced on Wednesday its intention to finalize a minerals framework agreement with the United States, a move intricately linked to securing support from President Donald Trump. The deal proposes that Kyiv allocate a share of its mineral resource revenue to a fund controlled jointly with the U.S. This arrangement is pivotal for gaining Trump's backing as Russia's protracted conflict escalates and U.S.-Russian talks, excluding Ukraine, proceed.

President Trump has confirmed an anticipated Washington visit by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy on Friday, though security assurances remain elusive. Trump portrays the accord as a financial transaction for U.S. wartime aid. Zelenskiy emphasized the agreement's potential to ensure future U.S. security commitments rather than burden Ukraine with debt for past military support.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed the deal as a preliminary understanding, allowing negotiations on U.S. security guarantees to advance. Shmyhal assured citizens of Ukraine's steadfastness in prioritizing national interests. The expected agreement involves Ukraine allocating 50% of revenues from state-owned natural resources, managed collaboratively by both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)