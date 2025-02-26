Left Menu

US and Russia to Hold Critical Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul

US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Istanbul to discuss the operation of embassies, marking a potential thaw in relations under Trump's administration. Talks will focus on improving diplomatic and economic ties, not Ukraine. Previous tensions arose from events in Ukraine and diplomatic restrictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:45 IST
US and Russia to Hold Critical Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian and US diplomats are set to meet in Istanbul to address the operations of their embassies in both Moscow and Washington, as revealed by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Last week's discussions in Saudi Arabia marked a notable shift in US foreign policy under President Trump, moving towards ending the Ukraine conflict and enhancing diplomatic relations. The upcoming Istanbul meeting aims to address staffing issues at embassies and improve overall ties.

Despite the diplomatic thaw, Ukraine remains off the agenda, as no Ukrainian officials were present in previous talks. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed the meeting and reiterated their support for peace efforts by hosting future discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025