US and Russia to Hold Critical Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian and US diplomats are set to meet in Istanbul to address the operations of their embassies in both Moscow and Washington, as revealed by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Last week's discussions in Saudi Arabia marked a notable shift in US foreign policy under President Trump, moving towards ending the Ukraine conflict and enhancing diplomatic relations. The upcoming Istanbul meeting aims to address staffing issues at embassies and improve overall ties.

Despite the diplomatic thaw, Ukraine remains off the agenda, as no Ukrainian officials were present in previous talks. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed the meeting and reiterated their support for peace efforts by hosting future discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)