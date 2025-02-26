US and Russia to Hold Critical Diplomatic Talks in Istanbul
US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Istanbul to discuss the operation of embassies, marking a potential thaw in relations under Trump's administration. Talks will focus on improving diplomatic and economic ties, not Ukraine. Previous tensions arose from events in Ukraine and diplomatic restrictions.
In a significant diplomatic development, Russian and US diplomats are set to meet in Istanbul to address the operations of their embassies in both Moscow and Washington, as revealed by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Last week's discussions in Saudi Arabia marked a notable shift in US foreign policy under President Trump, moving towards ending the Ukraine conflict and enhancing diplomatic relations. The upcoming Istanbul meeting aims to address staffing issues at embassies and improve overall ties.
Despite the diplomatic thaw, Ukraine remains off the agenda, as no Ukrainian officials were present in previous talks. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has confirmed the meeting and reiterated their support for peace efforts by hosting future discussions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
