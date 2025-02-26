Ukraine and U.S. Forge Mineral Resource Deal

The Ukrainian government, under Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has given the green light to a pivotal deal with the United States aimed at developing the Eastern European nation's mineral resources. This announcement was made public on Wednesday.

This agreement marks the creation of a reconstruction investment fund, a crucial step forward in bolstering Ukraine's economy post-conflict. Shmyhal confirmed the approval via the popular messaging platform, Telegram.

In related news, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington on Friday to formally sign the accord. However, Trump hinted that the U.S. would not extend substantial security assurances that Kyiv has been aspiring to secure.

