Ukraine and U.S. Forge Mineral Resource Deal

Ukraine's government, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, announced its approval of a deal with the United States to develop mineral resources. The agreement, part of a broader reconstruction investment fund, is expected to be signed soon by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will visit Washington for the occasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Ukrainian government, under Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, has given the green light to a pivotal deal with the United States aimed at developing the Eastern European nation's mineral resources. This announcement was made public on Wednesday.

This agreement marks the creation of a reconstruction investment fund, a crucial step forward in bolstering Ukraine's economy post-conflict. Shmyhal confirmed the approval via the popular messaging platform, Telegram.

In related news, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington on Friday to formally sign the accord. However, Trump hinted that the U.S. would not extend substantial security assurances that Kyiv has been aspiring to secure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

