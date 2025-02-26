Ukraine and U.S. Forge Mineral Resource Deal
Ukraine's government, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, announced its approval of a deal with the United States to develop mineral resources. The agreement, part of a broader reconstruction investment fund, is expected to be signed soon by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will visit Washington for the occasion.
This agreement marks the creation of a reconstruction investment fund, a crucial step forward in bolstering Ukraine's economy post-conflict. Shmyhal confirmed the approval via the popular messaging platform, Telegram.
In related news, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit Washington on Friday to formally sign the accord. However, Trump hinted that the U.S. would not extend substantial security assurances that Kyiv has been aspiring to secure.
