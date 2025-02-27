White House's Media Access Shake-Up Raises Press Freedom Concerns

The White House has introduced a new policy that limits the access of certain media organizations to President Trump's cabinet meetings and other events in restricted spaces like the Oval Office. This decision has resulted in significant backlash from traditional media sources.

Reporters from Reuters, HuffPost, and Der Tagesspiegel were barred from a recent meeting, while TV crews from ABC and correspondents from various outlets, including Axios and Bloomberg, were allowed. The move has been criticized as a breach of the First Amendment.

The WHCA and media organizations have expressed their concerns, emphasizing the essential role of an independent press in democracy. They highlight the importance of providing accurate, fair, and timely information to the public.

