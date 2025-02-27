Federal Whistleblower Watchdog's Future Hangs in Balance

In a significant legal development, a U.S. judge extended a temporary order allowing Hampton Dellinger to continue as the head of a federal watchdog agency. The agency is vital for safeguarding whistleblowers, and Dellinger had contested his dismissal by former President Donald Trump.

The brief extension was granted by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. She stated that this would allow her adequate time to formulate a permanent decision on Dellinger's role. This case represents an early challenge to the extent of presidential authority.

The final decision may reach the U.S. Supreme Court, marking a critical examination of executive power dynamics. Observers are keenly watching the outcome, given its potential long-term implications on whistleblower protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)