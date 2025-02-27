Left Menu

High-Stakes Deal: U.S.-Ukraine Agreement on Rare Earth Minerals

U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are set to sign a crucial agreement in Washington focused on rare earth minerals. This deal, viewed as 'preliminary' by Ukraine's Prime Minister, involves Ukraine sharing revenue from mineral resources in exchange for U.S. support amidst ongoing Russian conflict.

27-02-2025
In a pivotal development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy would visit Washington to finalize an agreement on rare earth minerals. This accord, termed 'preliminary' by Ukraine's Prime Minister, aims to bolster U.S.-Ukraine relations amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The agreement involves Kyiv funneling some revenue from its mineral resources into a fund controlled jointly with the U.S. Such an arrangement is central to Ukraine's strategy to secure robust support from Trump as the Russian conflict continues to rage.

Despite the significance of the talks, Trump hinted hesitantly at extending security assurances. Meanwhile, European leaders remain divided on deploying peacekeepers to Ukraine. The draft pact, dated February 25, underscores the urgency of cementing a lasting peace in the volatile region.

