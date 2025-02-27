Pope Francis: Vigil and Prayer as Pontiff Battles Double Pneumonia in Hospital
Pope Francis remains hospitalized with double pneumonia, continuing his work and leading the Vatican remotely. The 88-year-old has faced complications but shows slight improvement. A commission for financial aid was established, and the Vatican provides detailed updates on his health to counter misinformation.
Pope Francis is actively working from Rome's Gemelli hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia, Vatican officials confirmed on Thursday. The 88-year-old has been hospitalized for 14 days due to the severe respiratory infection which has led to several complications.
Despite this, the pontiff has approved staff appointments daily and created a commission to address a financial shortfall of €83 million. The Vatican, more transparent about the pope's health than in previous instances, aims to prevent misinformation through regular updates.
Though slightly improving, the pope is still at risk with a 'guarded' prognosis. He continues to receive respiratory physiotherapy and use supplementary oxygen. Public appearances have been suspended, yet, his resilience continues to inspire, with people gathering for vigils outside the hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
