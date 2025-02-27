Left Menu

Pope Francis: Vigil and Prayer as Pontiff Battles Double Pneumonia in Hospital

Pope Francis remains hospitalized with double pneumonia, continuing his work and leading the Vatican remotely. The 88-year-old has faced complications but shows slight improvement. A commission for financial aid was established, and the Vatican provides detailed updates on his health to counter misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 17:52 IST
Pope Francis: Vigil and Prayer as Pontiff Battles Double Pneumonia in Hospital
Pope Francis

Pope Francis is actively working from Rome's Gemelli hospital where he is being treated for double pneumonia, Vatican officials confirmed on Thursday. The 88-year-old has been hospitalized for 14 days due to the severe respiratory infection which has led to several complications.

Despite this, the pontiff has approved staff appointments daily and created a commission to address a financial shortfall of €83 million. The Vatican, more transparent about the pope's health than in previous instances, aims to prevent misinformation through regular updates.

Though slightly improving, the pope is still at risk with a 'guarded' prognosis. He continues to receive respiratory physiotherapy and use supplementary oxygen. Public appearances have been suspended, yet, his resilience continues to inspire, with people gathering for vigils outside the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025