Austria's Centrist Coalition: A New Agenda for Governance
Austria's three centrist parties have formed a coalition government, sidelining the far-right Freedom Party. Their agenda includes significant policies on immigration, security, and economic reforms, emphasizing EU relations, taxation, and asylum restrictions. The focus is also on pension reforms, gas diversification, and tackling political Islam.
In a significant political shift, Austria's three main centrist parties have joined forces to form a new coalition government, effectively excluding the far-right Freedom Party, despite its leading position in the recent parliamentary election. The newly formed coalition has released a 211-page government programme outlining their policy priorities.
The coalition's agenda highlights three main areas: immigration, security, and economic reforms. The conservative People's Party is set on tightening immigration laws and enhancing security measures, aligning closely with the Freedom Party's views. Meanwhile, the Social Democrats advocate for increased taxes on the wealthy and corporations, whereas the Neos push for tax cuts and pension reforms.
On the international front, the coalition firmly supports Ukraine in its conflict with Russia and seeks to redefine EU relations, particularly with Turkey. Domestically, major economic strategies involve achieving budget savings, pension system overhaul, and increased contributions from banks and fossil-fuel companies.
