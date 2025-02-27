Left Menu

Abhishek Banerjee Stands Firm with TMC Amidst Rumors and Allegations

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and national general secretary, refutes rumors of a split with Mamata Banerjee, affirming his loyalty to the party. Addressing party members, he criticized attempts to destabilize TMC ahead of elections and dismissed CBI allegations linking him to a recruitment scam, citing no evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 18:33 IST
Abhishek Banerjee Stands Firm with TMC Amidst Rumors and Allegations
Abhishek Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Refuting speculations about his alleged conflict with Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee reconfirmed his loyalty to the party during a recent address at an organizational meeting. He emphasized his commitment to the TMC and dismissed any notions of crossing over to opposition parties.

Abhishek addressed senior party leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium, urging them to focus on public service and party discipline ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. He warned against internal conflicts and conspiracy-driven politics, stressing the importance of unity and adherence to organizational rules.

Further, Banerjee criticized the CBI for including his name in a charge sheet over a recruitment scam without substantial evidence. Challenging the accusations, he reaffirmed his dedication to contesting the allegations in court, reinforcing his resolve to remain a central figure in the party's political strategy against the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025