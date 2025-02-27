Abhishek Banerjee Stands Firm with TMC Amidst Rumors and Allegations
Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP and national general secretary, refutes rumors of a split with Mamata Banerjee, affirming his loyalty to the party. Addressing party members, he criticized attempts to destabilize TMC ahead of elections and dismissed CBI allegations linking him to a recruitment scam, citing no evidence.
Refuting speculations about his alleged conflict with Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee reconfirmed his loyalty to the party during a recent address at an organizational meeting. He emphasized his commitment to the TMC and dismissed any notions of crossing over to opposition parties.
Abhishek addressed senior party leaders at Netaji Indoor Stadium, urging them to focus on public service and party discipline ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls. He warned against internal conflicts and conspiracy-driven politics, stressing the importance of unity and adherence to organizational rules.
Further, Banerjee criticized the CBI for including his name in a charge sheet over a recruitment scam without substantial evidence. Challenging the accusations, he reaffirmed his dedication to contesting the allegations in court, reinforcing his resolve to remain a central figure in the party's political strategy against the opposition.
