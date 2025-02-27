Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Irish Prime Minister Discuss Ukraine's Crucial U.S. Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made a stop in Ireland to meet Prime Minister Micheal Martin before heading to Washington for important talks with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding an agreement on rare earth minerals. Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for Ireland's support and refuge for Ukrainian refugees.

In an important diplomatic move, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin during a brief visit to Ireland. This stopover preceded Zelenskiy's significant meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.

The discussions in Washington, set for Friday, will focus on signing an agreement surrounding rare earth minerals, an area of strategic interest for both Ukraine and the U.S. The outcome of these talks is said to be crucial for continued U.S. aid to Ukraine.

During his interaction with Martin at Shannon airport, Zelenskiy publicly expressed his gratitude towards the Irish leader and people for providing shelter to Ukrainians displaced by the 2022 Russian invasion, a sentiment that was reported by RTE, Ireland's national broadcaster.

