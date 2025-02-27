Trump and Starmer Tackle Trade in Washington

In a high-stakes meeting set in the nation's capital, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are poised to address pivotal trade issues on Thursday. Focused predominantly on sectors such as artificial intelligence and energy, the discussions aim to forge a path toward mutually beneficial economic relations.

Ahead of the anticipated talks, a senior official from the Trump administration emphasized the administration's commitment to establishing a trade relationship grounded in reciprocity and equality. "Reciprocal and equal trade will be the cornerstone of our economic relationship with the UK," the official stated to reporters.

The meeting between the two leaders at the White House is viewed as a strategic attempt to bolster and deepen the economic partnership between the U.S. and the UK amid growing global market challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)