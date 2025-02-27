Left Menu

Haryana's Infrastructure Boom Under Modi's Guidance

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the state's infrastructure development and implementation of central schemes. Saini praised Modi's leadership in the BJP's recent Delhi victory and hoped for continued support in Haryana's upcoming municipal elections. Emphasis was on integrating all societal sections.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to update him on the state's progress in infrastructure development and the implementation of central schemes. The meeting showcased the state's significant strides under the BJP-led government.

Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the comprehensive development work, highlighting efforts to integrate all community sections, especially the underserved, into the mainstream. Saini praised Modi for the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly polls and expressed optimism for similar support in Haryana's municipal elections.

With Modi's leadership, Saini outlined plans to bolster Haryana's air, rail, and road infrastructure, aiming to position the state as a leading investment hub. The chief minister pledged support for India's 2047 development vision, emphasizing Haryana's pivotal role in achieving national progress.

