Left Menu

Ontario's Pre-Election Storm: Tariffs, Healthcare, and Housing

Ontario goes to the polls in early elections as Premier Doug Ford seeks to expand his majority, using U.S. tariff threats as a key issue. The region faces challenges in healthcare and housing, while federal elections loom and the provincial politics reverberate under Trump's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:55 IST
Ontario's Pre-Election Storm: Tariffs, Healthcare, and Housing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Voters in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, are heading to the polls on Thursday as Premier Doug Ford seeks to expand his majority by using U.S. tariff threats as a crucial campaign issue. Ford, a leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, called the election over a year early, aiming for a stronger mandate to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. The province stands as Canada's manufacturing hub and is wary of the economic impact of such tariffs.

Ontario, accounting for about 35% of Canada's population, could suffer significantly from Trump's planned 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. Ford, along with opponents Marit Stiles of the New Democratic Party and Bonnie Crombie of the Liberals, has vocally opposed both the tariffs and unfounded claims about Canada's annexation. Amidst this, Ontario is grappling with healthcare shortages and a housing crisis, amid a federal election year further dominated by Trump's looming influence.

Despite backlash over his campaign choices, including trips to Washington during Canada's election period, a CTV News/Nanos poll suggests Ford's Progressive Conservatives lead with 45.7% support among decided voters. A potential third consecutive majority hangs in the balance as Ontarians, still shoveling recent snowfall, gear up for this rare winter election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025