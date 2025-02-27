Ontario's Pre-Election Storm: Tariffs, Healthcare, and Housing

Voters in Ontario, Canada's most populous province, are heading to the polls on Thursday as Premier Doug Ford seeks to expand his majority by using U.S. tariff threats as a crucial campaign issue. Ford, a leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, called the election over a year early, aiming for a stronger mandate to oppose U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs. The province stands as Canada's manufacturing hub and is wary of the economic impact of such tariffs.

Ontario, accounting for about 35% of Canada's population, could suffer significantly from Trump's planned 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports. Ford, along with opponents Marit Stiles of the New Democratic Party and Bonnie Crombie of the Liberals, has vocally opposed both the tariffs and unfounded claims about Canada's annexation. Amidst this, Ontario is grappling with healthcare shortages and a housing crisis, amid a federal election year further dominated by Trump's looming influence.

Despite backlash over his campaign choices, including trips to Washington during Canada's election period, a CTV News/Nanos poll suggests Ford's Progressive Conservatives lead with 45.7% support among decided voters. A potential third consecutive majority hangs in the balance as Ontarians, still shoveling recent snowfall, gear up for this rare winter election.

