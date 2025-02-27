Left Menu

Unity for Tipra's Future: Debbarma's Call to Action

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, leader of the Tipra Motha Party in Tripura, urged the indigenous people to maintain unity amidst attempts to divide them. He emphasized the role of youth in resisting these efforts, advocating for a unified fight for their demands, including land and political rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:57 IST
Unity for Tipra's Future: Debbarma's Call to Action
  • Country:
  • India

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party in Tripura, has called on the state's indigenous population to stay united amid allegations of divisive tactics. He stressed the importance of unity in the face of efforts to split the group into separate tribal identities like the Reangs and Tripuri.

Addressing the Youth Tipra Federation, Debbarma highlighted historical unity as a strength, recalling battles won against the Mughals. He urged the youth to lead the resistance against these divisive plans, vowing not to betray his people and emphasizing the need for collective action to secure their rights.

Debbarma also pointed towards the political future, stating that the tribal party should be a significant force in the upcoming 2028 state assembly elections. He maintained that unity is essential to achieve their primary goals, including the establishment of a free Tipraland, as well as fighting corruption and claiming land and political rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025