Unity for Tipra's Future: Debbarma's Call to Action

Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, the leader of the Tipra Motha Party in Tripura, has called on the state's indigenous population to stay united amid allegations of divisive tactics. He stressed the importance of unity in the face of efforts to split the group into separate tribal identities like the Reangs and Tripuri.

Addressing the Youth Tipra Federation, Debbarma highlighted historical unity as a strength, recalling battles won against the Mughals. He urged the youth to lead the resistance against these divisive plans, vowing not to betray his people and emphasizing the need for collective action to secure their rights.

Debbarma also pointed towards the political future, stating that the tribal party should be a significant force in the upcoming 2028 state assembly elections. He maintained that unity is essential to achieve their primary goals, including the establishment of a free Tipraland, as well as fighting corruption and claiming land and political rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)