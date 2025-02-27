Ocalan's Call: A New Dawn for PKK and Turkey?

In a historic development, Abdullah Ocalan, the incarcerated leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), has called for the disarmament of his followers, potentially concluding a decades-long conflict with Turkey. The statement was released by a delegation from Turkey's pro-Kurdish DEM Party following their visit to Ocalan's island prison.

Ocalan's letter, made public by the DEM Party, emphasizes his desire for the PKK to hold a congress and formally disband. The PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies, has shifted from its initial separatist aims to seeking greater autonomy and Kurdish rights within southeast Turkey.

This appeal from Ocalan could have significant geopolitical implications, particularly for northern Iraq, where the PKK is based, and for Syria, still reeling from years of civil conflict. The initiative may also revive discussions that stalled a decade ago, as proposed by an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan four months prior.

