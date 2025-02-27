Ocalan's Call: A New Dawn for PKK and Turkey?
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned leader of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), urged his followers to lay down arms, potentially ending a 40-year conflict with Turkey. Ocalan's statement was released by the pro-Kurdish DEM Party after a delegation visited him. The PKK's historical fight for Kurdish autonomy could see a transformative shift.
Ocalan's letter, made public by the DEM Party, emphasizes his desire for the PKK to hold a congress and formally disband. The PKK, deemed a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies, has shifted from its initial separatist aims to seeking greater autonomy and Kurdish rights within southeast Turkey.
This appeal from Ocalan could have significant geopolitical implications, particularly for northern Iraq, where the PKK is based, and for Syria, still reeling from years of civil conflict. The initiative may also revive discussions that stalled a decade ago, as proposed by an ally of President Tayyip Erdogan four months prior.
(With inputs from agencies.)
