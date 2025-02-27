Left Menu

Ocalan's Call for Peace: A Historic Step Towards Resolving Decades of Conflict

Imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan urges the PKK to disband as part of peace efforts with Turkey. His call for a congress to lay down arms aims to end the conflict spanning four decades. The Turkish government hints at potential parole if violence ceases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:02 IST
Ocalan's Call for Peace: A Historic Step Towards Resolving Decades of Conflict
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan has made a historic appeal, urging the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to disband, marking a significant step towards ending a conflict that has lasted forty years and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Speaking from his prison location on an island near Istanbul, Ocalan has called for the PKK to convene a congress to formally decide on disbandment and disarmament, a message relayed by pro-Kurdish politicians following their visit to Ocalan.

This critical push for peace comes amidst newfound efforts initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, who has suggested the possibility of parole for Ocalan should the group renounce violence and dissolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025