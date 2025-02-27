Ocalan's Call for Peace: A Historic Step Towards Resolving Decades of Conflict

Imprisoned Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan has made a historic appeal, urging the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) to disband, marking a significant step towards ending a conflict that has lasted forty years and claimed tens of thousands of lives.

Speaking from his prison location on an island near Istanbul, Ocalan has called for the PKK to convene a congress to formally decide on disbandment and disarmament, a message relayed by pro-Kurdish politicians following their visit to Ocalan.

This critical push for peace comes amidst newfound efforts initiated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's coalition partner, Devlet Bahceli, who has suggested the possibility of parole for Ocalan should the group renounce violence and dissolve.

