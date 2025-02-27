Left Menu

ZPM Leader V Zirsanga Returns as Chief of Lai Council Amid Controversy

V Zirsanga of the Zoram People's Movement was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member of the Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram, despite protests. Opposition parties oppose his appointment due to a pending corruption case. Zirsanga was previously convicted and fined for misappropriation of funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:30 IST
ZPM Leader V Zirsanga Returns as Chief of Lai Council Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

V Zirsanga, a key figure in the Zoram People's Movement, assumed the role of Chief Executive Member of the Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram amid significant opposition protest. His appointment marks the first time the ruling party ascends to power since the council's inception in 1972.

The swearing-in ceremony, officiated by Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, proceeded peacefully despite demonstrations aimed at preventing Zirsanga's participation due to an outstanding corruption accusation. Protesters expressed their discontent citing a pending case against him.

Zirsanga's political career has been marred by controversy, including a conviction last year for misappropriation during his earlier tenure. Despite these challenges, he rejoined the council's executive as the CEM, determined to bolster the development of the LADC area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

Tension in South China Sea: Philippines and US Missile Deployment

 China
2
Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

Barcelona's Defensive Lapse: Hansi Flick Laments Last-Minute Draw

 Global
3
Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Britain's Path to Net Zero: Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

 Global
4
Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

Haiti's Capital Under Siege: Armed Gangs Cause Chaos and Despair

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025