ZPM Leader V Zirsanga Returns as Chief of Lai Council Amid Controversy

V Zirsanga, a key figure in the Zoram People's Movement, assumed the role of Chief Executive Member of the Lai Autonomous District Council in Mizoram amid significant opposition protest. His appointment marks the first time the ruling party ascends to power since the council's inception in 1972.

The swearing-in ceremony, officiated by Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner Cheemala Siva Gopal Reddy, proceeded peacefully despite demonstrations aimed at preventing Zirsanga's participation due to an outstanding corruption accusation. Protesters expressed their discontent citing a pending case against him.

Zirsanga's political career has been marred by controversy, including a conviction last year for misappropriation during his earlier tenure. Despite these challenges, he rejoined the council's executive as the CEM, determined to bolster the development of the LADC area.

(With inputs from agencies.)