Massive NATO Support Bolsters Ukraine's Security

NATO is gearing up to deliver billions in aid alongside robust security guarantees to Ukraine, according to statements made by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on social media platform X on Thursday.

Rutte's announcement underscores the alliance's continued dedication amidst ongoing tensions, highlighting strategic alliances and shared commitments.

Furthermore, Rutte revealed he engaged in a productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, reinforcing the collective resolve of international partners in supporting Ukraine's security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)