Row Over CAG Report: AAP's Khan Challenges Allegations, BJP's Bisht Elected Deputy Speaker

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan has openly challenged the allegations of corruption levied by the BJP, pertaining to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report. Presented in the Delhi Assembly on February 25, Khan asserts that these claims remain unsubstantiated by the CBI, which has had access to the report for a significant period.

Addressing the media, Khan questioned the legitimacy of conducting elections for Deputy Speaker in the absence of opposition members. "You have come to power by speaking lies," he remarked, urging the Delhi government to fulfill its public promises.

Parallel developments saw BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht elected as the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly. In his acceptance speech, Bisht expressed gratitude towards senior party leaders and assured that the CAG report would undergo thorough scrutiny by the PAC, with findings to be disclosed in due time.

