Major Bureaucratic Shake-up in Delhi as BJP Takes Charge

The BJP's return to power in Delhi has prompted a significant bureaucratic reshuffle. Key appointments include Madhu Rani Teotia as Secretary to the Chief Minister. Other notable changes include Sandeep Kumar Singh and Ravi Jha as Special Secretaries, and Azimul Haque as CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle following the BJP's electoral victory in Delhi, Madhu Rani Teotia, a 2008-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as Secretary to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. The changes were implemented by the Services Department under the supervision of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Teotia formerly held the position of Additional Chief Executive Officer at the National Health Authority. The reshuffle also included the appointments of Sandeep Kumar Singh and Ravi Jha, both from the 2011 IAS batch, as Special Secretaries to the Chief Minister. Jha currently serves as Delhi's Excise Commissioner, while Singh will transition from his role as Private Secretary to the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism.

Additionally, Azimul Haque, a 2007-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the Delhi Waqf Board. Meanwhile, Sachin Rana from the 2014 batch has been given the additional charge of Member (Administration) in the Delhi Jal Board. These changes occur as the BJP takes control of the Delhi Assembly, winning 48 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

