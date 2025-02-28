Left Menu

Advanced Peace Talks: Trump Engages Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced progress in peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, acknowledging Russia's cooperation. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for U.S. security support for any European peacekeeping forces involved. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit to negotiate a critical minerals agreement with Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared significant progress in peace talks involving Russia and Ukraine on Thursday. During his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, Trump credited Russia for its positive role in the ongoing negotiations.

Prime Minister Starmer has called on the United States to offer a security "backstop" for European nations that might participate in peacekeeping efforts in Ukraine once the talks, initiated by Trump, conclude. From the Oval Office, Trump expressed confidence that a potential peace deal with Russia would endure and dismissed concerns over Russia reinvading Ukraine.

Trump praised Russia's conduct in the negotiations while noting that a final agreement is yet to be reached. In response to questions about trusting Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump reaffirmed his stance with "Trust and verify." As the talks advance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's upcoming White House visit aims to solidify an agreement on Ukraine's essential minerals.

