Left Menu

Trump's Bold Minerals Deal Shakes Allies

President Donald Trump proposes a minerals deal with Ukraine, claiming it as Kyiv's crucial security asset against Russia. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Trump, urging increased U.S. military support. Despite their discussions, notable differences remain over the Ukraine-Russia conflict resolution approach between U.S. and European allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:27 IST
Trump's Bold Minerals Deal Shakes Allies
Donald Trump

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has pivoted towards bolstering ties with Ukraine via a minerals deal, suggesting it as the key security measure Kyiv needs against Russian aggression.

During a high-profile meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office, fundamental differences between the U.S. and its traditional European allies were laid bare. Starmer pressed for more substantial U.S. military support for Ukraine, concerns that Trump minimized by focusing on the proposed economic partnership.

Trump's unconventional foreign policy approach has left allies like Europe unsettled, as he continues to advance negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Trump's partnership with Ukraine remains under scrutiny, questioning the balance of peace and security in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025