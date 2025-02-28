Trump's Bold Minerals Deal Shakes Allies
President Donald Trump proposes a minerals deal with Ukraine, claiming it as Kyiv's crucial security asset against Russia. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Trump, urging increased U.S. military support. Despite their discussions, notable differences remain over the Ukraine-Russia conflict resolution approach between U.S. and European allies.
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has pivoted towards bolstering ties with Ukraine via a minerals deal, suggesting it as the key security measure Kyiv needs against Russian aggression.
During a high-profile meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office, fundamental differences between the U.S. and its traditional European allies were laid bare. Starmer pressed for more substantial U.S. military support for Ukraine, concerns that Trump minimized by focusing on the proposed economic partnership.
Trump's unconventional foreign policy approach has left allies like Europe unsettled, as he continues to advance negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Trump's partnership with Ukraine remains under scrutiny, questioning the balance of peace and security in Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
