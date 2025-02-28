Trump and Starmer's High-Stakes Diplomatic Dance
In a significant diplomatic meeting, President Donald Trump proposed an economic partnership with Ukraine as a security guarantee. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called for U.S. military support instead. Tensions over a swift ceasefire with Russia were evident, as Trump pushed for economic gains over military commitments.
President Donald Trump has suggested an economic partnership with Ukraine as a security guarantee, bypassing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's plea for increased U.S. military support. Starmer praised Trump's role in facilitating peace talks with Russia but stressed the importance of firm security commitments.
During their meeting at the White House, Starmer presented Trump with a state visit invitation from King Charles, which Trump accepted. However, stark differences emerged, particularly regarding U.S.-Russia negotiations. Trump insists economic ties with Ukraine suffice, while Starmer underscores the need for robust military assurances.
The visit follows discussions with French President Macron, highlighting divergent views on the Ukraine crisis. Trump's second term has seen him surprisingly align with Russian President Vladimir Putin, redefining traditional diplomatic norms by prioritizing economic rather than military solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
