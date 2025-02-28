Postal Service's Future: Navigating Rumors Amid Restructuring

Amid swirling rumors of a potential takeover by President Donald Trump, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has urged the U.S. Postal Service's 640,000 employees to disregard unsubstantiated claims. DeJoy emphasized that any structural changes to the agency would require collaboration between Congress and the President.

In a move that sparked criticism from Democrats, Trump suggested a merger between the Postal Service and the U.S. Commerce Department. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick remarked that such a merger could cut costs by reallocating Postal Service workers to roles traditionally held by the Commerce Department, such as conducting the U.S. Census.

The Postal Service continues to grapple with financial issues, reporting over $100 billion in losses since 2007. To counteract these challenges, the agency is implementing new service standards to save $36 billion over the next decade. Meanwhile, first-class mail volume has plummeted 80% since 1997. DeJoy, after initiating a 10-year restructuring plan, announced his impending departure, expressing confidence in the Postal Service's path to profitability.

