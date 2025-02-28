Left Menu

BJP Leader P C George Granted Bail in Hate Speech Case

BJP leader P C George was granted bail by a court in a hate speech case. He surrendered after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Kerala High Court. The case stemmed from a complaint about remarks he made during a TV discussion, allegedly inciting religious hatred.

Updated: 28-02-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A court in this district granted bail to BJP leader P C George on Friday in connection with a hate speech case. The magisterial court in Erattupetta approved the bail after George surrendered on Monday, following a previous rejection of his anticipatory bail plea by the Kerala High Court.

The High Court dismissed his plea, emphasizing that approving bail in such instances could give the public the wrong impression. George, a former MLA, faced accusations of making a hate speech against a minority community during a television debate.

The case originated from a complaint by Muhamed Shihab, a Muslim Youth League official, who accused George of delivering remarks likely to provoke religious discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

