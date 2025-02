Doug Ford's Triumph in Ontario Amidst Tariff Tensions

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has won reelection, securing his position as leader of Canada's most populous province amidst ongoing trade tensions with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ford's Progressive Conservative Party triumph earned them an 82-seat majority, setting the stage for his third term and reinforcing his mandate to contest Trump's threatened tariffs on Canadian imports.

This victory comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau calls for unity to defend Canadian interests. Ford's proactive approach, including trips to Washington, portrays him as responsive to tariff concerns, which critics argue bolstered his electoral success.

