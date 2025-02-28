The Chinese embassy in London has accused the UK of attempting to undermine China's policy regarding the Xinjiang region. This response follows comments from British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday, as he denounced the repatriation of 40 Uyghurs to China from Thailand.

In his statement, Lammy expressed severe disagreement with the decision, alleging that the UK's stance is based on 'hype' and dismisses established facts. The embassy spokesperson characterized the UK's position as a 'despicable political manipulation.'

The incident marks another tense exchange in ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations, centered around the sensitive issue of China's treatment of the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

