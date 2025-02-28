Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: UK vs China Over Uyghur Repatriation

Britain has accused China of discrediting its policy in Xinjiang, triggering strong words from a Chinese embassy spokesperson. British Foreign Secretary David Lammy criticized the repatriation of 40 Uyghurs from Thailand to China, calling it a politically motivated decision and a disregard of facts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:06 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: UK vs China Over Uyghur Repatriation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The Chinese embassy in London has accused the UK of attempting to undermine China's policy regarding the Xinjiang region. This response follows comments from British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Thursday, as he denounced the repatriation of 40 Uyghurs to China from Thailand.

In his statement, Lammy expressed severe disagreement with the decision, alleging that the UK's stance is based on 'hype' and dismisses established facts. The embassy spokesperson characterized the UK's position as a 'despicable political manipulation.'

The incident marks another tense exchange in ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations, centered around the sensitive issue of China's treatment of the Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025