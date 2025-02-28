Cabinet Shake-Up: Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over Defence and Aid Budget Clash

Anneliese Dodds, Britain's Cabinet minister for international development, resigned Friday following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's controversial decision to bolster defence spending by reducing the foreign aid budget.

Dodds, in her resignation letter shared on social media, expressed her disagreement with the government's approach. She acknowledged the challenges of increasing defence expenditure, highlighting her belief in the importance of sustained overseas aid.

Earlier this week, Starmer announced a plan to escalate UK defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, a move supported by US President Donald Trump but criticised by aid organizations for its potential impact on global poverty and the UK's international influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)