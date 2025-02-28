Left Menu

Cabinet Shake-Up: Anneliese Dodds Resigns Over Defence and Aid Budget Clash

Anneliese Dodds, UK's International Development Minister, resigned over PM Keir Starmer's decision to boost defence spending by cutting the foreign aid budget. Starmer aims to raise defence expenditure to 2.5% of GDP by 2027. The move drew criticism for harming global aid efforts and reducing Britain's soft power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:35 IST
minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Anneliese Dodds, Britain's Cabinet minister for international development, resigned Friday following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's controversial decision to bolster defence spending by reducing the foreign aid budget.

Dodds, in her resignation letter shared on social media, expressed her disagreement with the government's approach. She acknowledged the challenges of increasing defence expenditure, highlighting her belief in the importance of sustained overseas aid.

Earlier this week, Starmer announced a plan to escalate UK defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, a move supported by US President Donald Trump but criticised by aid organizations for its potential impact on global poverty and the UK's international influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

