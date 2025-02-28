Left Menu

Turbulent Times: Maharashtra's Political Budget Session Showdown

The Budget Session of the Maharashtra legislature is anticipated to be intense due to a rift between Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Shinde. Key issues include allegations against ministers Munde and Kokate and disputes over large-scale project approvals. The opposition is poised to challenge the government vigorously.

Updated: 28-02-2025 19:02 IST
The Maharashtra legislature is bracing for a tense Budget Session starting Monday, amid reports of discord between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy, Eknath Shinde. This session comes as the government approaches 100 days in office and is set to present the Budget for 2025-26 on March 10.

Probes into a Rs 900 crore housing project and cancellation of a Rs 1400 crore tender have fueled tensions. Shinde's recent assertion not to be underestimated and his allusion to toppling the MVA government have further heightened pressures.

The opposition, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, plans to focus on controversies surrounding ministers Munde and Kokate. Despite challenges, Fadnavis's administration holds a commanding majority with the BJP securing 132 of 288 Assembly seats, but internal rifts remain a significant hurdle.

