Delhi's Promises: Gupta's Commitment amidst Political Clashes

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has pledged that her BJP-led government will honor all election promises despite criticizing the previous administration's financial handling. In the Assembly, Gupta strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party for its past and current protest actions, while reiterating BJP's dedication to its electoral commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reaffirmed her commitment to implementing the promises outlined in the BJP's election manifesto, even amidst alleged financial disarray inherited from the previous AAP government.

During a discussion in the Assembly, she criticized the AAP for its continuous protest actions, labeling it as a party of persistent agitation both in power and opposition.

She assured that despite challenges, the BJP is poised to deliver on its Sankalp Patra promises, emphasizing that the new administration will strive to improve Delhi's governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

