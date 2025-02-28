Macron's Disappointment: U.S. Tariff Talks
French President Emmanuel Macron expressed disappointment after talks with U.S. President Trump yielded little progress on tariff issues. Speaking in Portugal, Macron criticized the current tariff policies on aluminum and steel, warning that such measures could cause inflationary pressures impacting everyone negatively.
French President Emmanuel Macron left Washington disheartened, having achieved minimal progress in his discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump over tariffs.
During a speech in Porto, Portugal, Macron noted that Europeans will retaliate against tariffs on aluminum and steel, as such measures generally escalate inflation.
Macron cautioned that tariffs are detrimental to all, emphasizing the broader implications of an inflated economic environment.
