Gujarat's Youth Risk Lives Amid Employment Crisis
Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani highlighted the risks Gujarat youth face due to unemployment and agrarian crisis, prompting illegal migration to the US. He criticized US President Trump's deportation actions and urged the government to address local job shortages.
- Country:
- India
In a recent assembly address, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani raised concerns about the perilous journeys many youths from Gujarat undertake, attempting illegal entry into the United States due to the severe lack of employment opportunities in the state.
During the discussion on the Governor's address, Mevani criticized former US President Donald Trump for deporting Gujarati migrants in handcuffs. This, he pointed out, followed Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, where he received a warm welcome.
Mevani highlighted the contradiction in Gujarat's perceived progressiveness, as described by the BJP, with the reality of unemployment and agrarian struggles driving desperate immigration attempts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
