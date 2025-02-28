Left Menu

Gujarat's Youth Risk Lives Amid Employment Crisis

Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani highlighted the risks Gujarat youth face due to unemployment and agrarian crisis, prompting illegal migration to the US. He criticized US President Trump's deportation actions and urged the government to address local job shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:37 IST
Gujarat's Youth Risk Lives Amid Employment Crisis
Jignesh Mevani
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent assembly address, Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani raised concerns about the perilous journeys many youths from Gujarat undertake, attempting illegal entry into the United States due to the severe lack of employment opportunities in the state.

During the discussion on the Governor's address, Mevani criticized former US President Donald Trump for deporting Gujarati migrants in handcuffs. This, he pointed out, followed Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, where he received a warm welcome.

Mevani highlighted the contradiction in Gujarat's perceived progressiveness, as described by the BJP, with the reality of unemployment and agrarian struggles driving desperate immigration attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025