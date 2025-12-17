Left Menu

U.S. Air Force's Strategic Upgrade: Presidential Fleet

The U.S. Air Force is buying two Boeing 747-8 aircraft for $400 million to boost its presidential airlift program. The initiative aims to transition to this larger model, with the first aircraft arriving by early 2026 and the second by year-end, enhancing readiness and training capabilities.

Updated: 17-12-2025 05:05 IST
The U.S. Air Force announced a major upgrade on Tuesday, unveiling plans to integrate two Boeing 747-8 aircraft into its presidential airlift program at a cost of $400 million.

This acquisition marks a significant step in the Air Force's strategy to expedite the transition to a larger 747-8 platform and ensure the future readiness of the presidential airlift fleet.

Officials stated that the first aircraft is slated for delivery in early 2026, followed by the second before the end of the year, marking a pivotal enhancement in training and sustainment capabilities.

