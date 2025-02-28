Left Menu

Political Storm Brews Over AAP's Alleged Separatism in Gujarat

The BJP in Gujarat has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of promoting separatism while addressing issues faced by Scheduled Tribes. AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava highlighted tribal marginalization, but BJP leaders labeled these remarks as divisive. The debate underscores tribal rights and political power dynamics in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:07 IST
The ruling BJP in Gujarat has raised serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming the party is encouraging separatist ideologies under the guise of addressing injustice faced by the Scheduled Tribes.

During a legislative assembly session, Parliamentary and Legislative Affairs minister Rushikesh Patel asserted that AAP's 'politics of separatism' led to their loss of power in Delhi. AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, conversely, alleged tribal neglect despite their historical contributions. Vasava cited ongoing grievances related to the Narmada projects and criticized the BJP for inadequate implementation of tribal rights laws.

Accusations of fueling tribal disenfranchisement were countered by BJP officials praising the nation's inclusive systems, evidenced by a tribal President. Amid these contentious exchanges, issues of tribal rights and development policies remain pivotal in Gujarat's political discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

