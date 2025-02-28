Left Menu

Youth-Led Political Party Emerges in Bangladesh Amidst Turbulent Politics

Bangladeshi students who led protests to oust Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have launched the Jatiya Nagorik Party to contest upcoming elections. Spearheaded by the Students Against Discrimination group, the new party aims to offer an alternative political choice and draft a democratic constitution through an elected assembly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:21 IST
Youth-Led Political Party Emerges in Bangladesh Amidst Turbulent Politics

In a pivotal moment for Bangladeshi politics, the students who were instrumental in the protests that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have unveiled the Jatiya Nagorik Party. The newly formed party is set to contest elections anticipated by year's end, offering an alternate political path for the nation.

The Students Against Discrimination group, which initially protested public sector job quotas, has evolved into a nationwide movement. Their efforts culminated in Hasina's departure and the formation of this youth-led political entity as they prepare for mainstream politics and upcoming elections.

Under the leadership of Nahid Islam, former interim government adviser, the party seeks to introduce a democratic constitution drafted by an elected constituent assembly. Thousands gathered in Dhaka to support the initiative, marking a potential shift in the political landscape dominated by Hasina's Awami League and Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025