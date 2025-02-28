Youth-Led Political Party Emerges in Bangladesh Amidst Turbulent Politics

In a pivotal moment for Bangladeshi politics, the students who were instrumental in the protests that led to the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have unveiled the Jatiya Nagorik Party. The newly formed party is set to contest elections anticipated by year's end, offering an alternate political path for the nation.

The Students Against Discrimination group, which initially protested public sector job quotas, has evolved into a nationwide movement. Their efforts culminated in Hasina's departure and the formation of this youth-led political entity as they prepare for mainstream politics and upcoming elections.

Under the leadership of Nahid Islam, former interim government adviser, the party seeks to introduce a democratic constitution drafted by an elected constituent assembly. Thousands gathered in Dhaka to support the initiative, marking a potential shift in the political landscape dominated by Hasina's Awami League and Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)