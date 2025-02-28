Trump's Executive Order to Declare English as Official U.S. Language Ignites Debate

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order making English the official language of the United States, according to an informed source. The Wall Street Journal initially reported this development, though no specific timeline for the signing has been disclosed.

The United States has historically lacked a formal federal language, yet the subject remains contentious in various states. The role of Spanish in public life has been a persistent point of debate, notably in Texas, where a legislative incident in 2011 renewed tensions.

This issue is particularly sensitive for older Mexican-American Texans, who recall punitive measures against Spanish speakers in schools during the 1950s, reflecting broader cultural and identity challenges. The impending order has ignited renewed discussions over the appropriateness of language use in regions with deep-rooted Hispanic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)