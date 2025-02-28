UN Chief Warns Against US Aid Cuts
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over significant reductions in U.S. foreign assistance, warning of severe impacts on vulnerable communities and potential harm to global health, safety, and prosperity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:29 IST
On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his alarm over substantial cuts to U.S. foreign aid, emphasizing the severe consequences for the world's most vulnerable populations.
Guterres cautioned that proceeding with these cuts would diminish global health, safety, and prosperity. He highlighted that reducing America's humanitarian influence would contradict its global interests.
His statement to reporters at the UN underscored the critical need for maintaining robust foreign assistance to support international stability and development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
