UN Chief Warns Against US Aid Cuts

On Friday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced his alarm over substantial cuts to U.S. foreign aid, emphasizing the severe consequences for the world's most vulnerable populations.

Guterres cautioned that proceeding with these cuts would diminish global health, safety, and prosperity. He highlighted that reducing America's humanitarian influence would contradict its global interests.

His statement to reporters at the UN underscored the critical need for maintaining robust foreign assistance to support international stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)