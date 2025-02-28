Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees in Talks with Trump

In a pivotal meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to secure US support against Russian aggression during his discussions with President Donald Trump. The talks, held at the White House, center around an economic agreement to finance Ukraine's reconstruction, yet the crucial topic remains US security guarantees for Ukraine's future.

Zelenskyy's meeting marks his first visit to the Trump-led White House, seen as a diplomatic win for Ukraine. During talks, European leaders such as Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron propose a peacekeeping mission, yet concerns arise over the feasibility of mobilizing sufficient troops without US backing.

Although President Trump remains noncommittal about providing security guarantees, he promotes the economic agreement as a beneficial opportunity for both nations, linking US presence to increased security. As both leaders navigate these complex negotiations, they contend with persistent fears and challenges surrounding potential new peace initiatives.

