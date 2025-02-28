Left Menu

Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees in Talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump to secure backing against Russian aggression. Discussions focus on an economic agreement for Ukraine's reconstruction and potential security guarantees. European leaders consider a peacekeeping mission, but face doubts about troop availability without US support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:23 IST
Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees in Talks with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to secure US support against Russian aggression during his discussions with President Donald Trump. The talks, held at the White House, center around an economic agreement to finance Ukraine's reconstruction, yet the crucial topic remains US security guarantees for Ukraine's future.

Zelenskyy's meeting marks his first visit to the Trump-led White House, seen as a diplomatic win for Ukraine. During talks, European leaders such as Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron propose a peacekeeping mission, yet concerns arise over the feasibility of mobilizing sufficient troops without US backing.

Although President Trump remains noncommittal about providing security guarantees, he promotes the economic agreement as a beneficial opportunity for both nations, linking US presence to increased security. As both leaders navigate these complex negotiations, they contend with persistent fears and challenges surrounding potential new peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025