Zelenskyy Seeks Security Guarantees in Talks with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with US President Donald Trump to secure backing against Russian aggression. Discussions focus on an economic agreement for Ukraine's reconstruction and potential security guarantees. European leaders consider a peacekeeping mission, but face doubts about troop availability without US support.
In a pivotal meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to secure US support against Russian aggression during his discussions with President Donald Trump. The talks, held at the White House, center around an economic agreement to finance Ukraine's reconstruction, yet the crucial topic remains US security guarantees for Ukraine's future.
Zelenskyy's meeting marks his first visit to the Trump-led White House, seen as a diplomatic win for Ukraine. During talks, European leaders such as Britain's Keir Starmer and France's Emmanuel Macron propose a peacekeeping mission, yet concerns arise over the feasibility of mobilizing sufficient troops without US backing.
Although President Trump remains noncommittal about providing security guarantees, he promotes the economic agreement as a beneficial opportunity for both nations, linking US presence to increased security. As both leaders navigate these complex negotiations, they contend with persistent fears and challenges surrounding potential new peace initiatives.
