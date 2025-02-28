Friedrich Merz Eyes Coalition to Revamp Germany's Economy Amid Political Challenges

Election victor Friedrich Merz indicated a willingness to revamp Germany's legally mandated spending limits as exploratory coalition discussions began with outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats. Investors seek a swift relaxation of the 'debt brake' to revive the economy and reform the military amid geopolitical shifts.

Merz emphasized productive discussions, telling the Frankfurter Allgemeine they are considering defense spending through a new fund. However, tensions linger from recent elections, challenging potential coalitions. Both parties released a joint statement signifying optimistic dialogue, which is set to continue.

Merz, critical of the Trump administration, expressed caution in U.S. relations and held firm on support for Ukraine, proposing the potential supply of Taurus missiles with European approval. Political complications remain, with the Radical Left and AfD potentially obstructing legislative efforts in parliament.

