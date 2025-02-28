Zelenskyy and Trump Forge Ukraine's Path to Security and Economic Growth

In Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in pivotal discussions with President Donald Trump, focusing on securing US backing amid Russian threats. The meeting underscores a critical moment for Ukraine's future.

Wearing formal attire, Zelenskyy expressed readiness for cooperative progress, as Trump highlighted the importance of a soon-to-be-signed economic agreement focused on rebuilding war-torn Ukraine. The deal, although economically centered, touches upon unresolved security assurances, with both leaders working towards a broader accord.

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for definitive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression, aligning with the investment-driven plan involving Ukraine's substantial natural resources. Meanwhile, European allies consider a peacekeeping mission, reliant on US support and involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)