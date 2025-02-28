Left Menu

Zelenskyy and Trump Forge Ukraine's Path to Security and Economic Growth

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President Donald Trump to discuss a strategic economic and security partnership aimed at post-war reconstruction. The agreement, focusing on economic rebuilding and resource management, highlights US-Ukraine cooperation amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia, shaping a multifaceted strategy for Ukraine's future security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:49 IST
Zelenskyy and Trump Forge Ukraine's Path to Security and Economic Growth
Zelenskyy
  • Country:
  • United States

In Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in pivotal discussions with President Donald Trump, focusing on securing US backing amid Russian threats. The meeting underscores a critical moment for Ukraine's future.

Wearing formal attire, Zelenskyy expressed readiness for cooperative progress, as Trump highlighted the importance of a soon-to-be-signed economic agreement focused on rebuilding war-torn Ukraine. The deal, although economically centered, touches upon unresolved security assurances, with both leaders working towards a broader accord.

Zelenskyy reiterated the need for definitive security guarantees to prevent Russian aggression, aligning with the investment-driven plan involving Ukraine's substantial natural resources. Meanwhile, European allies consider a peacekeeping mission, reliant on US support and involvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025