Oval Office Showdown: Trump, Vance vs. Zelenskyy

In a heated confrontation at the Oval Office, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of disrespect during discussions on US security guarantees amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Amid the diplomatic clash, Trump and Vance admonished Zelenskyy for pushing too hard for American commitments, describing his actions as disrespectful in front of the media.

The meeting, characterized by escalating tensions, drew criticism from both sides with Trump emphasizing American support while Zelenskyy countered by urging skepticism over Russia's diplomatic intent, citing historical breaches by Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)