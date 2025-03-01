Ukraine's Diplomatic Resilience: A Spotlight on Zelenskiy's Strength

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha extolled President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting his courage and strength following a confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Sybiha emphasized that Zelenskiy has consistently stood up for Ukraine and remains committed to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Furthermore, Sybiha expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)