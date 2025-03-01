Ukraine's Diplomatic Resilience: A Spotlight on Zelenskiy's Strength
Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises President Zelenskiy's courage following a recent clash with U.S. President Trump and Vice President Vance. Emphasizing Zelenskiy's commitment to justice and peace, the official also acknowledges the ongoing support from America, reiterating Ukraine's gratitude.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha extolled President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting his courage and strength following a confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Sybiha emphasized that Zelenskiy has consistently stood up for Ukraine and remains committed to achieving a just and lasting peace.
Furthermore, Sybiha expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.
