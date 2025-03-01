Left Menu

Ukraine's Diplomatic Resilience: A Spotlight on Zelenskiy's Strength

Ukraine's Foreign Minister praises President Zelenskiy's courage following a recent clash with U.S. President Trump and Vice President Vance. Emphasizing Zelenskiy's commitment to justice and peace, the official also acknowledges the ongoing support from America, reiterating Ukraine's gratitude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:19 IST
Ukraine's Diplomatic Resilience: A Spotlight on Zelenskiy's Strength

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha extolled President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, highlighting his courage and strength following a confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

Sybiha emphasized that Zelenskiy has consistently stood up for Ukraine and remains committed to achieving a just and lasting peace.

Furthermore, Sybiha expressed gratitude to the United States for its unwavering support, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025