Zelenskiy Faces Diplomatic Firestorm After Oval Office Clash with Trump

The recent Oval Office confrontation involving Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former President Donald Trump has stirred intense reactions from Russian officials. The encounter is seen by Russians as a blow to Zelenskiy's leadership, fueling speculation about his political future and Russia's strategic position.

Updated: 01-03-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 01:39 IST
In a public confrontation that gripped viewers worldwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced sharp criticism from former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, prompting celebratory responses from Russian officials.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, described the encounter as a 'well-deserved solid slap' for Zelenskiy, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova marveled at Trump's restraint.

The clash could hasten the end of Zelenskiy's political career, according to ex-Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov, who believes a new leader could ease peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

