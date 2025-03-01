In a public confrontation that gripped viewers worldwide, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy faced sharp criticism from former President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, prompting celebratory responses from Russian officials.

Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president, described the encounter as a 'well-deserved solid slap' for Zelenskiy, while Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova marveled at Trump's restraint.

The clash could hasten the end of Zelenskiy's political career, according to ex-Kremlin adviser Sergei Markov, who believes a new leader could ease peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

