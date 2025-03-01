Federal Tensions Rise: Southern States Demand Fair Tax Devolution
Congress leader D K Suresh criticizes the Centre for unjust tax devolution, urging southern states to unite against perceived injustices. He warns of potential unrest if equitable distribution isn’t addressed, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach in state relations and representation.
In recent remarks, former MP and Congress leader D K Suresh voiced his concern about the Centre's handling of tax devolution to states, warning that continued inequality could lead to national unrest.
Suresh, linked to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, urged southern states to transcend political divisions and demand equitable treatment from the central government.
Highlighting the need for fair treatment and representation, he argued that the current administration was weakening the federal structure and favoring northern states through legislative maneuvers.
