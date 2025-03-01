Left Menu

Federal Tensions Rise: Southern States Demand Fair Tax Devolution

Congress leader D K Suresh criticizes the Centre for unjust tax devolution, urging southern states to unite against perceived injustices. He warns of potential unrest if equitable distribution isn’t addressed, emphasizing the need for a balanced approach in state relations and representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:22 IST
Federal Tensions Rise: Southern States Demand Fair Tax Devolution
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In recent remarks, former MP and Congress leader D K Suresh voiced his concern about the Centre's handling of tax devolution to states, warning that continued inequality could lead to national unrest.

Suresh, linked to Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, urged southern states to transcend political divisions and demand equitable treatment from the central government.

Highlighting the need for fair treatment and representation, he argued that the current administration was weakening the federal structure and favoring northern states through legislative maneuvers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025